Dwyane Wade recalls his hilarious fan moment with THIS TV actress

Dwyane Wade recalls hilarious starstruck moment with THIS TV star

Dwyane Wade recalled a moment when he got starstruck when he accidentally met his favorite celebrity.

Though the retired NBA player is himself a star, he shared one of the relatable run-ins with a TV actress in 2013, and he acted out of character.

“I get starstruck, but it’s normally people that you would not understand why unless you understand me,” Wade said on Today with Jenna & Friends on Tuesday, July 8.

“So my wife wouldn’t even understand," he said of his wife Gabrielle Union.

Recalling the funny encounter, the 43-year-old former athlete shared that the incident occurred in Los Angeles at an event while he was ready to head back home.

“I had put on the wrong shoes. I was trying to look good on the carpet and my feet was killing me,” he remembered. “I was ready to go. I was probably getting on her nerves. But then across the room I saw a character I loved from Scandal, the character was Millie Grant. AKA Bellamy Young. I saw Millie Grant. I yelled, ‘Millie!’"

“I just screamed it. I didn’t even know that was in me,” Wade explained his fan moment jokingly. “She turned around and looked and waved and came over. And we started chatting it up, and my wife was like, ‘You ready to go?’ I’m like, ‘No!’ ”

Confessing his love for Young’s character, Mellie Grant, in Scandal, Wade noted, “When you watch shows, when you’re making sure you’re sitting in front of the TV at a certain hour, you fall in love with the characters, so Millie Grant was mine."