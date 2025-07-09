Pamela Anderson reveals unexpected truth about Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson makes rare comment about Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson recently got candid and opened up about her connection with The Naked Gun reboot costar Liam Neeson.

In a talk with Entertainment Weekly for their digital cover published Tuesday, July 8, the 58-year-old Canadian-American actress and model and the 73-year-old actor shared what fans can expect from the new version of the comedy series that used to star Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley.

The original films were The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988), The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991), and Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994).

Anderson said, "I think I have a friend forever in Liam. And we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he's a good guy."

The Last Showgirl star went on to remark that she sees Neeson as “a true artist” due to his remarkable on-screen projects.

"He comes from theater and Schindler's List and has done over a hundred films. And I did things inside out and backwards, came from television, and then my personal life kind of overshadowed my professional life," Anderson stated.

"It is funny: We all come to this place in different ways, but to be able to share this experience with him is very meaningful and such an honor,” the Baywatch actress noted.

For the unversed, in The Naked Gun reboot, Pamela Anderson will play the role of Beth, a femme fatale character, while Liam Neeson will portray Los Angeles Police Squad detective Frank Drebin Jr., son of Nielson's Frank Drebin.

It is pertinent to mention that The Naked Gun reboot will be released under the banner of Paramount Pictures on August 1, 2025.