Timothee Chalamet feeling the pinch after spending riches on Kylie Jenner?

Photo: Timothee Chalamet sparing no expense for lady love Kylie Jenner: Source

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner reportedly keep their finances separate.

According to the latest findings of Star Magazine, the acting sensation has been battling a new stress amid Kylie Jenner relationship.

A source told the outlet that Timothee has been under the pressure of keeping up with Kylie's lavish spending habits, particularly when they go on expensive trips together.

“Timmy has made millions of dollars over the last three years with this run of hits he’s been on, but even after all that, his wealth pales in comparison to Kylie’s,” the tipster tattled.

The insider even added that Timothee has been spoiling the mother of two with his lavish trips despite the obvious income disparity, but occasionally he becomes bothered by the expenses.

“He’s doing his best to keep up, and he and Kylie have bonded on these expensive trips and vacations they’ve taken over the last several months.

The insider even established, “But Timmy does feel the pinch when he’s splurging on Kylie,” after which they moved to another topic.