80s TV magician Wayne Dobson breathes his last

July 09, 2025
Wayne Dobson, the iconic 80s magician, has died at the age of 68.
The heartbreaking news was announced by the entertainer's brother Phil by sharing a statement on Facebook on July 7.
As per the statement, Dobson passed away after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. He was first diagnosed with sclerosis in 1988.
"It's with a broken heart that I share the news that my brother Wayne Dobson sadly passed away today," Phil's statement read.
The musician's brother expressed his love for Dobson penning, "He was my best friend and I miss him already."
"RIP legend," he concluded.
Dobson’s long-time business partner, Mike Sullivan, also expressed his grief over the loss, "It is with a broken heart that my buddy, business partner & mentor Wayne Dobson passed away peacefully today at 12:03. I will, of course, be adding more later, but for now."
The English magician's love for magic since childhood made him earn a seat at the Leicester Magic Circle at the age of just 16.
In his early 20s, he also appeared on Blue Peter, a British children's television entertainment programme, and became full-time magician.
Dodson is best known for his series Wayne Dobson – A Kind of Magic, which earned him millions of viewership in the 90s.