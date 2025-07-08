Keke Palmer raves about her new look

Keke Palmer gushes about her new hair colour

Keke Palmer is in love with her red locks as she gushes about her latest hair colour at the 2025 Essence Fest in New Orleans.



In a chat with People, she said her new look has left her so impressed that she has no plans to change it anytime soon, as she has been appointed as the chief brand officer of Creme of Nature.

"Having red hair is way more fun. It's funny because I was red before, but I don't think that the color was giving what it's giving now," the Nope star said.

She continued, "This ginger copper, ... I'm living my best life and I'm never going back. I need everybody to know I'm never going back. Legitimately. I don't know why Tyra [Banks] went back."

"It works with the eyes, it works with everything. It's really, really good. It's so crazy how it's like there's not really many Black redheads, but for whatever reason it looks good on our skin," the 31-year-old noted.

The Joyful Noise star also noted that her "audience is very much aligned with the legacy brand of Creme of Nature, especially coming from Chicago."

"So I was very excited to take it seriously and to see how I could grow and how I could learn and what I could share in this modern era of storytelling, especially digitally," she concluded.