Lauren Sanchez's sister shares 'full of love' moment from Bezos wedding

Lauren Sanchez sister shares heartwarming moment from Venice wedding

Lauren Sanchez’s sister Elena Sanchez Blair shares adorable moments from Venice wedding.

Lauren tied the knot with the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Venice on June 27, 2025.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Elena posted two black-and-white photos from the lavish wedding ceremony.

The first picture showed the behind-the-scenes moment of Lauren smiling as one of the guests embraces her. Meanwhile the second photo features Elena sitting besides Lauren at her reception and laughing.

In the caption, Elena wrote, “This is what I will remember…our family so full of love and joy.”

“Love you both so much @laurensanchezbezos @jeffbezos,” she added.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love.

One wrote, “Pictures like this make me wish I had a sister!!!”

“So much beauty and love in this photo!” another added.

Notably, Lauren Sanchez also joined the comments, writing, “I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have you as my best friend. I also love how we get to witness each other’s lives. I love you.”

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been dating since early 2019 and they got engaged in May 2023.