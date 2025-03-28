Tom Hardy explains why he joined Guy Ritchie's crime series 'MobLand'

Tom Hardy has finally revealed the reason behind joining the forthcoming crime series MobLand.

On March 38, the 47-year-old actor explained to Sky News why he chose Guy Ritchie’s series as his next project after Venom: The Last Dance.

“I’m old and I’d like to stay somewhere for a bit,” stated Tom.

The Legend star continued, “And this was one of the opportunities that came out once I finished doing Venom and it was most exciting and I think also because it’s not just one year, there are a couple of years involved, it’s a long going character and it’s home back in the UK, which is lovely.”

“It covered a lot of basis but also I really enjoyed the script, I enjoyed the characters,” concluded Tom.

MobLand, which follows the story of two warring crime families in London, will be released on March 30, 2025, on Paramount+.