 
Geo News

Tom Hardy explains why he joined Guy Ritchie's crime series 'MobLand'

'MobLand' will be released on Paramount+ on March 30, 2025

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2025

Tom Hardy explains why he joined Guy Ritchies crime series MobLand
Tom Hardy explains why he joined Guy Ritchie's crime series 'MobLand'

Tom Hardy has finally revealed the reason behind joining the forthcoming crime series MobLand.

On March 38, the 47-year-old actor explained to Sky News why he chose Guy Ritchie’s series as his next project after Venom: The Last Dance.

“I’m old and I’d like to stay somewhere for a bit,” stated Tom.

The Legend star continued, “And this was one of the opportunities that came out once I finished doing Venom and it was most exciting and I think also because it’s not just one year, there are a couple of years involved, it’s a long going character and it’s home back in the UK, which is lovely.”

“It covered a lot of basis but also I really enjoyed the script, I enjoyed the characters,” concluded Tom.

MobLand, which follows the story of two warring crime families in London, will be released on March 30, 2025, on Paramount+.

Holly Madison calls it quits with Zak Bagans after six years of dating
Holly Madison calls it quits with Zak Bagans after six years of dating
Meghan Markle, Harry break silence amid King Charles latest health update video
Meghan Markle, Harry break silence amid King Charles latest health update
King Charles 'illness has taken its toll' video
King Charles 'illness has taken its toll'
Demi Lovato heaps praise on her fiance Jutes
Demi Lovato heaps praise on her fiance Jutes
Matthew McConaughey reveals his two biggest fears
Matthew McConaughey reveals his two biggest fears
Sabrina Carpenter feels empowered by embracing 'cheeky side:' Source
Sabrina Carpenter feels empowered by embracing 'cheeky side:' Source
Kanye West's stunt causes a stir: ‘He's punishing North because of Kim'
Kanye West's stunt causes a stir: ‘He's punishing North because of Kim'
Prince Harry's prospects take a nose dive video
Prince Harry's prospects take a nose dive