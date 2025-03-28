Sir Elton John shockingly reveals his posthumous wish

Sir Elton John has opened up a posthumous wish that he wanted to be fulfilled.

During a conversation at London Palladium’s Q/A event, the British singer candidly discussed what he wanted to be remembered by after is death.

“On my tombstone, I want nothing to do with Crocodile f****** Rock,” the Cold Heart singer began.

Disclosing the words he would like to engraved on his tombstone, he said, “I just want it to say: ‘He was a great dad’.”

For those unversed, John has been suffering from appendicitis and also lost his eyesight in his right eye due to severe eye infection.

Reflecting on his upcoming album, the five-times Grammy award winner told the host, "I don’t think now is the right time to make an album."

Recalling the challenges that he faced while recording the album, he continued, “I was getting really wound up. I wasn’t feeling very well, I was shattered after the tour, but I couldn’t walk away from three other people that were committed to this.”

“My main thing was me stepping up to the mark and once I got the song down that I really thought was great and I got the lyrics – the lyrics were always great – I settled down,” the 78-year-old singer concluded.

Sir Elton John’s collaborated album, Who Believes In Angels?, with Brandi Carlile set for release on April 4, 2025.