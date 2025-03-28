Diddy faces another lawsuit as photographer accuses him of sexual assault

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is reportedly hit with another lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

As per Daily Mail, the rap mogul is accused of forcing a male photographer to perform a sexual act on him in the lawsuit, which was filed in New York State Supreme Court.

John Doe claimed the 55-year-old manipulated him into performing oral sex on him in exchange for an offer to make his "career take off."

Responding to the new’s lawsuit, Diddy's representative told the outlet, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor."

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court,” added the spokeperson.

For those unversed, Diddy is already behind bars on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.