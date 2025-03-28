Famous chef shares honest opinion about Meghan Markle’s Netflix show

Famous chef Sandra Lee was shocked by the negative response to Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan docuseries.

Lee shared that she liked the show and noted that lifestyle shows are usually a mixture of “relatable and unrepeatable elements.”

“I was actually surprised about the backlash to the show. It didn’t seem fair,” Lee, 58, exclusively told Us Weekly at the New York Women in Film and Television 2025 MUSE Awards.

She added, “[I’ve been] in the lifestyle space for years. We have mixed relatable and unrepeatable elements [too].”

In With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex practices hostess duties and shares tips for crafts as well.

Meghan cooked for her pals Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer and Suits makeup artist Daniel Martin and also indulged in crafty activities with them.

“Megan’s show is very well done [and] beautifully filmed,” Lee noted. “[It has] calming, serene content — and she even used my trick of using a plastic bag as a piping bag for her cake! I’m happy for her. Her crew is doing a great job.”

She also wished Meghan “good luck” for the next season of the Netflix show.

“Keep on going, and inspire people to make beautiful things,” Lee said in a message for Meghan Markle.