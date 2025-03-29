Snow White's Rachel Zegler responds to film criticism with new career move

Snow White star Rachel Zegler is revisiting her musical roots amid ongoing film backlash over her seemingly woke remarks.

The actress, 23, has been facing online scrutiny since branding the original’s romantic plotline as "sexist," refusing to sing its signature ballad Someday My Prince Will Come, and making politically sensitive remarks.

With the $270 million remake of the 1937 animated classic hitting new lows since its release in the US on March 21, Zegler has been facing the blame for not only the film's decline but also the wave of alleged death threats reportedly directed at her Israeli co-star Gal Gadot.

Amid all chaos, the West Side Story breakout Zegler is now working on a new single—a cover of Who I’d Be from Shrek the Musical, per Daily Mail.

The song is featured on MCC Theater's Studio Sessions album, which includes performances from other musical stars like Jonathan Groff and Ben Platt.

It is pertinent to mention that among the critics was also Ben's brother Jonah Platt—son of film producer Marc Platt—as he launched an explosive tirade against Zegler just this Wednesday.

The producer's eldest child, 38, took to Instagram in a now-deleted post to brand Zegler as "immature" and insinuate she has "narcissistic" tendencies after one fan left a comment on Jonah's Instagram, asking about Marc's flight to New York to speak to the actress about her controversial social media posts.

"Yeah, my dad, the producer of the enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicly for,'" Jonah replied to the fan's comment.

"Free speech does not mean you're allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions," he continued.

"Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful. Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged," Jonah concluded his explosive rant.

Just last weekend, Snow White underperformed yet again with just $43 million in domestic sales.