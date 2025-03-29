 
Jeremy Renner gushes over daughter Eva on her special day

The actor is the father to only one child, daughter Eva

March 29, 2025

Jeremy Renner is celebrating his daughter Eva on her special day

The Mayor of Kingstown star took to his official Instagram account on Friday, March 28, to mark Ava's 12th birthday with an adorable throwback photo of the pre-teen.

Along with the picture, the proud dad also penned down a heartfelt birthday tribute for his daughter, calling Eva his "everything."

"At 12:12 you turned 12, Twelve year’s ago My life forever changed— filled with a powerful godly love , a purposed life, full of a joy indescribable with words .. I honor my daughter Ava for her excellence, her kindness, strength and fortitude," Renner began.

The 54-year-old actor went on to say, "Though you have blossomed into a beautiful 12 year old today, you’ll always be my little bug."

"Thank you for waiting for me and pulling me through my darkest times. You’ll always be my everything , my only thing, my number one ! #bestpartofme," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Renner welcomed his daughter Ava with ex-Sonni Pacheco.

