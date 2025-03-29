Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan join forces to celebrate

Dua Lipa just got Troye Sivan on board to celebrate!

The 29-year-old Levitating hitmaker’s album, Future Nostalgia, is to turn five years old and to mark the milestone, she released a track, Physical, featuring the Australian singer and actor.

Her Radical Optimism World Tour stop at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena was the first time she surprised her fans with the performance of this song before it was even released.

Taking to her official Instagram account to celebrated her album’s anniversary, she uploaded a carousel featuring many pictures and videos of her shows as well as some behind-the-scenes moments.

Dua began her caption by writing, "5 YEARS OF FUTURE NOSTALGIA ~ doesn't even feel real!!!! Thank you for the memories that I have to last me a lifetime ~ keeping me dancing all around the world.”

She continued, "grateful beyond words and thanking my lucky stars every day for music and the power that it has over me and the ability it has had time and time again to connect us all no matter where we are on this floating rock!!!!”

"To celebrate this massive milestone in my life i'm sharing a version of Physical that @troyesivan and I worked on together years ago and it always felt like it needed an occasion and this feels like it's the perfect time. OUT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT With love, always xx Dua,” the New Rules crooner concluded.

Troye Sivan also responded to Dua Lipa’s post, sharing the song’s cover on his official Instagram, writing, "PHYSICAL ft me out now - I’ve loved this song since the day it came out, and Dua since the day i heard Be The One for the first time happy 5 years future nostalgia!! Love to you dula. (sic)"