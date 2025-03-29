KISS confirms major return despite retirement

KISS just announced their plans for a comeback!

On March 28, the iconic rock group confirmed their upcoming performance, which would mark their first since retiring from touring post their End of the Road run.

A press release revealed that the Detroit Rock City hitmakers would be performing at the KISS Army Storms Vegas, an event where the fans of KISS will celebrate the band marking 50 years.

Their concert will be occurring during the three-day long event, which is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from November 14 to 16.

It will feature the band’s Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, “unmasked” as well as some special guests which have not been named yet.

As per the release, the event would consist of an "exclusive Q&A sessions with members of the band, a panel with longtime manager Doc McGhee, a special live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick, along with sets from KISS tribute bands, other special guests, interactive activities, exclusive experiences and more."

This comes after the legendary band held their final show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, as a part of End of the Road, before announcing their retirement from touring.

Additionally, this decision had already been made by the band some time ago, since Gene Simmons of KISS had confirmed to Rolling Stone magazine that their final show on the End of the Road Tour would be their last.

“My hand on the Bible,” he had emphasized.

"And I should know because my people wrote that book. In fact, my people also wrote the follow-up book, the New Testament. And so I’ll say right here, right now, my hand on the Bible, it will be the final Kiss-in-makeup appearance,” the KISS musician concluded.