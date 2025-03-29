Renee Zellweger joins ‘Only Murders in the Building' cast

Renee Zellweger just signed up to be a part of the Only Murders in the Building franchise.

This news comes almost a week after Christopher Waltz also joined in on the cast, to gear up for filming the fifth season of the show.

The Bridget Jones star is now expected to share the screen alongside the popular trio of Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

Via an Instagram post by the official page of the Only Murders in the Building series, a picture revealed that actress’ name on a set chair, a parody of how the Avengers: Doomsday cast was announced.

Zellweger has now joined the list of new comers which includes, Waltz and Keegan-Michael Key, with Téa Leoni also expected to return after she made a small cameo appearance in season 4.

This comes after the iconic actress reprised her popular role of Bridget Jones for the titular series’ upcoming part titled, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy.

Renee Zellweger joining Only Murders in the Building would be her third TV project, after she starred in The Thing About Pam and What/If.