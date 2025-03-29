 
Geo News

Renee Zellweger joins ‘Only Murders in the Building' cast

Renee Zellweger was announced as one of the cast members for season 5

By
Web Desk
|

March 29, 2025

Renee Zellweger joins ‘Only Murders in the Building cast
Renee Zellweger joins ‘Only Murders in the Building' cast

Renee Zellweger just signed up to be a part of the Only Murders in the Building franchise.

This news comes almost a week after Christopher Waltz also joined in on the cast, to gear up for filming the fifth season of the show.

The Bridget Jones star is now expected to share the screen alongside the popular trio of Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

Via an Instagram post by the official page of the Only Murders in the Building series, a picture revealed that actress’ name on a set chair, a parody of how the Avengers: Doomsday cast was announced.

Zellweger has now joined the list of new comers which includes, Waltz and Keegan-Michael Key, with Téa Leoni also expected to return after she made a small cameo appearance in season 4.

This comes after the iconic actress reprised her popular role of Bridget Jones for the titular series’ upcoming part titled, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy.

Renee Zellweger joining Only Murders in the Building would be her third TV project, after she starred in The Thing About Pam and What/If.

Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan join forces to celebrate
Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan join forces to celebrate
Jennifer Aniston's $15M Montecito mansion nearly ready two years later
Jennifer Aniston's $15M Montecito mansion nearly ready two years later
Lil Nas X reflects on his new era
Lil Nas X reflects on his new era
Hailey Bieber trolled despite proving happy marriage
Hailey Bieber trolled despite proving happy marriage
Jenny McCarthy reveals going vegan nearly killed her
Jenny McCarthy reveals going vegan nearly killed her
Ben Affleck shuts down talk on Jennifer Lopez divorce: Source
Ben Affleck shuts down talk on Jennifer Lopez divorce: Source
Jeremy Renner gushes over daughter Eva on her special day
Jeremy Renner gushes over daughter Eva on her special day
Craig Conover opens up about his love life after Paige DeSorbo split
Craig Conover opens up about his love life after Paige DeSorbo split