Amazon's 'Citadel' runs into major snags

Reports say the release of 'Citadel' season two has been pushed

March 29, 2025

Amazon's 'Citadel' runs into major snags

Amazon has bet big on the spy series Citadel. But the show has appeared to give the franchise a headache.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer has pushed the release of the second season from fall 2025 to spring 2026 and put a hold on its multiple spinoffs.

The outlet said the decision stemmed from Amazon's unhappiness from season two.

It is not the first time Citadel has faced several snags. Earlier, season one faced ballooning budgets and creative differences.

While the shooting for season two has been completed, the lead star, Priyanka Chopra, previously shared a photo with the co-stars.

"In my job, nothing is possible without the people you are surrounded by at work, who support you in every project. They literally can make or break the experience for an actor," she captioned.

"Of course, each project comprises of hundreds of people contributing to the crew, especially this one, boasting of a massive crew of 400+," the actress concluded.

