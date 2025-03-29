 
Geo News

Prince Harry increasingly looking like 'spare' to Meghan Markle in US: 'misses his family terribly'

Prince Harry misses his family terribly, but no one is speaking to him any more

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 29, 2025

Prince Harry increasingly looking like spare to Meghan Markle in US: misses his family terribly
Prince Harry increasingly looking like 'spare' to Meghan Markle in US: 'misses his family terribly'

Prince Harry is increasingly looking like a 'spare' to his wife Meghan Markle in California, a royal insider has claimed.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider said, "First he [Prince Harry] was a spare to William, now he's increasingly looking like a spare to Meghan — and it's not a great look."

Another source told the publication, "He misses his family terribly, but no one is speaking to him any more.”

"He just wants to go for a beer with the guys, but his only friends are just the husbands of Meghan's friends."

Archie and Lilibet doting father has been estranged from the Royal Family for several years now, following his decision to step down as senior working royal back in 2020 and moved to the US with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The royal insiders further claimed that Prince Harry feels "lonelier than ever" in Montecito as his father King Charles health struggles continue and his wife Meghan Markle focuses on her own business ventures.

Meghan recently announced her new podcast “Confessions of a Female Founder,” with lemonade media days after launching her cooking show on Netflix.

The duchess said, “I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: “Confessions of a Female Founder,” my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!”

“First episode is April 8th!,” she further said on Instagram.

Kate Middleton proves she knows 'importance of monarchy' with bold move video
Kate Middleton proves she knows 'importance of monarchy' with bold move
Buckingham Palace snubs Prince Harry yet again video
Buckingham Palace snubs Prince Harry yet again
Amazon's 'Citadel' runs into major snags
Amazon's 'Citadel' runs into major snags
Victoria Beckham scared of her past ahead of documentary release: Report
Victoria Beckham scared of her past ahead of documentary release: Report
Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh's relationship status revealed
Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh's relationship status revealed
Shocking reason why Ben Affleck left Jennifer Lopez revealed
Shocking reason why Ben Affleck left Jennifer Lopez revealed
King Charles releases first statement after cancer 'side effects'
King Charles releases first statement after cancer 'side effects'
Kanye West ready to unleash hell for Kim Kardashian: Source
Kanye West ready to unleash hell for Kim Kardashian: Source