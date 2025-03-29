Prince Harry increasingly looking like 'spare' to Meghan Markle in US: 'misses his family terribly'

Prince Harry is increasingly looking like a 'spare' to his wife Meghan Markle in California, a royal insider has claimed.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider said, "First he [Prince Harry] was a spare to William, now he's increasingly looking like a spare to Meghan — and it's not a great look."

Another source told the publication, "He misses his family terribly, but no one is speaking to him any more.”

"He just wants to go for a beer with the guys, but his only friends are just the husbands of Meghan's friends."

Archie and Lilibet doting father has been estranged from the Royal Family for several years now, following his decision to step down as senior working royal back in 2020 and moved to the US with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The royal insiders further claimed that Prince Harry feels "lonelier than ever" in Montecito as his father King Charles health struggles continue and his wife Meghan Markle focuses on her own business ventures.

Meghan recently announced her new podcast “Confessions of a Female Founder,” with lemonade media days after launching her cooking show on Netflix.

The duchess said, “I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: “Confessions of a Female Founder,” my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!”

“First episode is April 8th!,” she further said on Instagram.