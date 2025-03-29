 
Will Smith takes aim at Chris Rock three years after 2022 Oscars scandal

Lifestyle News Desk
March 29, 2025

Will Smith has finally addressed the infamous Chris Rock slap three years after the incident.

For the unversed, the 56-year-old actor and rapper had the most talked-about moment of his career at the 2022 Oscars, as he slapped Rock after he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s, shaved head, which is due to alopecia.

Rock quipped he “can’t wait to see” her in a sequel to G.I. Jane (1997), a movie where Demi Moore’s character has a shaved head.

However, after the incident, Smith was banned by the Academy for slapping the Madagascar star.

Now, three years later, he rapped about the incident on his new album, Based on a True Story.

According to The Guardian, the first words on the album say, “Will Smith is cancelled,” before he raps, “I heard he won the Oscar but he had to give it back.”

The second song on the album is called You Lookin’ for Me?, which includes the lines:

“Took a lot, I’m back on top / Y’all gon’ have to get acclimated / Won’t stop, my s**t still hot / Even though I won’t get nominated.”

It is pertinent to mention that Smith secured the Best Actor Oscar in 2022 for King Richard, but his moment was overshadowed by his clash with Rock.

