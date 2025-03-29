 
Prince William's ruthless plan for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's titles revealed

Prince William reportedly has stern intentions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles

Lifestyle News Desk
March 29, 2025

Prince William is set to snatch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles if they publicly bash the royal family after he becomes king.

According to insiders, the Prince of Wales hasn’t forgiven the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for badmouthing the Firm after their exit as working royals in 2020, especially Harry’s comments about their father King Charles in his bombshell memoir Spare.

The source told Radar Online: "The king was especially stung by Harry labeling him an emotionally cold father in his scathing memoir, Spare.”

"But the monarch is very concerned about his image and fears backlash from his subjects. That's why he'd never dare take away Harry's Sussex title – despite all the hurt he's caused," they explained.

The tipster said Charles has concerns that he’d come off as petty if he takes back the duo’s titles, which were given to them by the late Queen Elizabeth on their wedding day in 2018.

However, William has no such fear.

“Behind the scenes, people are saying that the royals have quietly sanctioned the title removal – if Harry and Meghan step out of line again. The removal would require an Act of Parliament, but those in the know say the palace has already called several secret meetings to discuss the possibility and put an actionable plan in place," the mole concluded. 

