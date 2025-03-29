Camila Cabello 'very serious' in new romance with billionaire boyfriend?

Camila Cabello is reportedly “very serious” in her new relationship with billionaire boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub.

On Friday, an insider spilled to Life & Style magazine that the singer, who has been dating Henry for six months, is "very much in love" with him.

“She’s head over heels in love with him!” the source said about the Señorita himaker.

The confidant further told the outlet that the couple “just kept it on the down-low because Camila really likes her privacy.”

“Camila and Henry are pretty much joined at the hip these days and when they aren’t together, he’s all she wants to talk about,” added the confidant.

For those unversed, Camila and Henry first sparked romance rumors on January 4 after they were spotted kissing passionately during their St. Barts getaway.