What will Queen Camilla do if anything happens to King Charles?

Royals fans are worried after King Charles was briefly hospitalized over some side effects from cancer treatment.

Although the king continues to perform his duties despite health challenges, the supporters of the royal family remain constantly worried about the future of Queen Camilla if anything happens to her husband.

Queen Camilla has been dubbed a divisive figure within the royal family since she married King Charles after Princess Diana's death.

The woman has been demonized by the British tabloid media since her marriage into the Windsor family.

Princess Diana publicly accused King Charles of infidelity when she said "there were three of us in this marriage" in her famous interview before her death in 1997, referring to Camilla Parker Bowles without mentioning her name.

Even before her marriage, Camilla had become the villain in the eyes of millions of royal fans.

After her marriage to the then Prince Charles in 2005, Camilla worked really hard to change people's perception about her and now she commands considerable respect from King Charles' loyalists.

She, however, seems to have failed to bridge the gap that remains between her and Diana's kids.

Although Prince William, the future king, has avoided publicly speaking about her step mother, the king's younger son, Prince Harry, calls her the villain.

He goes on to accuse her of trading inside information with journalists in a bid to stop the press from portraying her as the villain.

According to some unconfirmed reports, Princess Anne, the king's younger sinister, also harbors a grudge against Camilla and holds her responsible for what happened between Charles and Diana.

Anne reportedly told her late mother Queen Elizabeth that she would not bow to Camilla even if she becomes the queen.

Princess Anne reportedly sided with her nephews and has been very protective of William's children.

If the British media reports are anything to go by, Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, is also not a fan of Camilla.

Keeping in view the relations between Camilla and other senior members of the royal family, it appears she is accepted only because she is the wife of King Charles.

The monarch, who is receiving treatment for cancer, is the only protector of Camilla and if anything happens to him, Camilla would be rendered without anyone to lean on within the royal family.

In the absence of King Charles and with nobody left to turn to, one wonders whether Camilla would leave the Windsors alone and move in with her own children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

Whatever choice she makes after Charles' death, she is destined to be left alone by the royals who have been unable to forgive her.