Will Smith recalls Willow Smith's rebellion that ended major tour

Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith took a firm stance against him and ended a tour

Will Smith is recalling how his daughter, Willow Smith, rebelled against him when she was only 10.

Will reflected on the incident in the new documentary Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood.

Back in 2010, Willow was on tour for her hit Whip My Hair but decided to ditch the tour. Will tried his best to make her continue, but the young singer had different plans.

"I'll never forget, we were in Dublin, Ireland. Willow comes off stage, she was on tour with Justin Bieber," the I Am Legend star recalled.

He continued: "Hit record, 20,000 kids whipping their hair in Dublin, and she comes off stage, and is like, 'I'm done, Daddy,' and I was like, 'Yeah, baby, that was a great show!' And she was like, 'No, no, I mean I'm done! I'm ready to go home!'"

He added: "I was like, 'Well, no, you can't go home, sweetie, you promised Mr. Jay-Z that you were gonna do these 30 days of this tour. She said, 'No, Daddy, you promised Mr. Jay-Z.' And I was like, 'Sweetie, I get it, but we promised as a family, and you have to finish.'"

The Bad Boys star recalled how disappointed his daughter looked at that moment.

"She looked at me — I'll never forget the look in her eyes, and she was like, 'It doesn't matter to you that I'm finished, Daddy?'" he remembered. "And I was like, 'Well, yes sweetie, it matters, but you can't be finished.' And she was like, 'Oh, okay.'"

The Oscar winner recalled how Willow rebelled after he tried to push her to continue.

"We go back to the hotel, and Jada had just left, so I'm there, it's my first night of daddy duty," Will Smith explained. “And [Willow] came out the next morning and she had shaved her head bald. In the middle of her 'Whip My Hair' tour, she had shaved her head bald. And it was like a magical moment. I was like, 'Got it.'"