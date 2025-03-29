What happened to Young Scooter?

Rapper Young Scooter tragically died at the age of 39 on his birthday. As the music fraternity mourned his death, fans took to social media to pay tribute to the rapper.

A large number of people accused the police of killing Young Scooter, an allegation that has been denied.

Young Scooter, real name Kenneth Edward Bailey, was reportedly evading Atlanta police on March 28, 2025, following a 911 call about a dispute involving a weapon at a residence on William Nye Drive in southeast Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department , officers responded to the scene around 5:23 p.m. after reports of possible gunshots and a woman being dragged back into the house.

When police arrived, they attempted to make contact with individuals at the home. A man briefly opened the door but then shut it, prompting officers to set up a perimeter around the house.

As police were managing the situation, two men fled from the rear of the residence. One returned inside, while the other—later identified as Young Scooter—attempted to escape by jumping over two fences.

During this flight, he sustained a severe leg injury, possibly a fracture, which led to significant bleeding.

Officers eventually located him on the other side of a fence, provided initial medical aid , and he was moved to Grady Marcus Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have emphasized that no shots were fired by officers during the incident.

The exact reason he chose to flee remains unclear, but it appears he was trying to avoid police contact following the reported disturbance.