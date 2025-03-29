Ty Burrell drops bombshell about 'Modern Family' cast reunions

Ty Burrell, best known for playing Phil Dunphy in Modern Family, recently shared why he hasn’t been able to join every reunion with his former castmates.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 57-year-old American actor talked about how close he and his former Modern Family castmates still are, even five years after the ABC show ended.

Burrell also shared why he has not been able to attend every reunion they have had since, saying, "We've had a couple of gatherings, but I wasn't able to make it to a couple of them. I live in Utah now, so the logistics have gotten a little bit trickier."

"But everybody has stayed in touch, and I'm incredibly grateful to know all those people," he added.

For the unversed, Modern Family, in which Burrell played Dunphy—the dad—ran for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020.

In the comedy series, Dunphy was married to Claire, played by Julie Bowen. They had three kids: Haley, played by Sarah Hyland, Alex, played by Ariel Winter, and Luke, played by Nolan Gould.

It is pertinent to mention that Ty Burrell, along with other cast members, including Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, attended the 2024 SAG Awards, where they gave the comedy ensemble award to the cast of The Bear.