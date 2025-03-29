 
Geo News

Ben Stiller reveals if he will join cast of 'Severance'

Ben Stiller directs and produces hit mystery show 'Severance'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 29, 2025

Ben Stiller directs and produces hit mystery show Severance
Ben Stiller directs and produces hit mystery show 'Severance'

Ben Stiller has revealed if he has any plans to act in his show Severance, which he directs and produces.

Severance cast members Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, and Adam Scott and Stiller appeared on This Morning.

When co-host Ben Shephard asked the comedy star, "How do you feel about not being in it, you're directing it, you're producing it?"

He replied with a smile, "I am incredibly happy not to be in it."

The Meet The Fockers star continued, "I'm so happy to not have to worry about being in front of the camera with this, because I think they're the most incredible cast."

“For me, as a producer and a director on the show, I had my hands full doing that," he reiterated.

"I love doing that and, I don't have to shave everyday," he quipped, making everyone laugh.

Adam Scott, who portrays the lead character Mark Scout in Severance, revealed that the cast wants the comedy veteran to play a character in the next season.

“We think Ben should play a role in season three," Adam shared.

Stiller first stayed mum and then revealed, "I did do the remote control, and I did do one voice the first season just on a video screen."

