 
Geo News

Prince William goes on third family holiday with Kate Middleton?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are on family break with their children

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 29, 2025

Prince William goes on third family holiday with Kate Middleton?

After Prince William returned from Aberdeen, Scotland, royal fans who seen  more loyal to his father and Queen Camilla, claimed that Prince William has already gone on his third family holiday of 2025.

The eldest son of King Charles and heir to the throne is often criticized by the royal family supporters for what they call his lackluster interest in royal duties.

They are of the view that King Charles has continued his royal duties despite his health challenges. 

William returned to England amid reports that King Charles briefly visited a hospital due to some side effects caused by his cancer treatment.

Prince William has  gone on two family holidays in 2025 (the Alps in January and Mustique in February). 

A third holiday during the Easter period is plausible, especially with the school break starting around now (late March), but it hasn’t been officially confirmed that Prince William, Kate Middleton are on a family break.

It's possible that the royals are in the midst of a break due to their children's Easter holidays.

According to the local media, Waleses often retreat to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during school breaks, but there’s also mention of William planning to attend an Aston Villa Champions League match in Paris on April 9, 2025.

If he decides to witness the match, the royal  might leave the family briefly during the holiday period.



Viola Davis gives insight into training for new role
Viola Davis gives insight into training for new role
Pedro Pascal shares how 'The Last Of Us' helped his career
Pedro Pascal shares how 'The Last Of Us' helped his career
Ty Burrell drops bombshell about 'Modern Family' cast reunions
Ty Burrell drops bombshell about 'Modern Family' cast reunions
What happened to Young Scooter?
What happened to Young Scooter?
Will Smith recalls Willow Smith's rebellion that ended major tour
Will Smith recalls Willow Smith's rebellion that ended major tour
Laurence Fishburne looks back at difficult time in career
Laurence Fishburne looks back at difficult time in career
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's strongest royal ally falls apart video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's strongest royal ally falls apart
Kelly Clarkson reveals fate of peers who judged her for being on talent show
Kelly Clarkson reveals fate of peers who judged her for being on talent show