Prince William goes on third family holiday with Kate Middleton?

After Prince William returned from Aberdeen, Scotland, royal fans who seen more loyal to his father and Queen Camilla, claimed that Prince William has already gone on his third family holiday of 2025.

The eldest son of King Charles and heir to the throne is often criticized by the royal family supporters for what they call his lackluster interest in royal duties.

They are of the view that King Charles has continued his royal duties despite his health challenges.

William returned to England amid reports that King Charles briefly visited a hospital due to some side effects caused by his cancer treatment.

Prince William has gone on two family holidays in 2025 (the Alps in January and Mustique in February).

A third holiday during the Easter period is plausible, especially with the school break starting around now (late March), but it hasn’t been officially confirmed that Prince William, Kate Middleton are on a family break.

It's possible that the royals are in the midst of a break due to their children's Easter holidays.

According to the local media, Waleses often retreat to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during school breaks, but there’s also mention of William planning to attend an Aston Villa Champions League match in Paris on April 9, 2025.

If he decides to witness the match, the royal might leave the family briefly during the holiday period.








