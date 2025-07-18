Paris Hilton gets emotional watching her kids 'grow up so fast'

Paris Hilton shares rare mom moment with her kids

Paris Hilton is getting emotional over her kids, who are "growing up so fast."

The 44-year-old multi-hyphenate took to her Instagaram account on July 17 to share an adorable video of her kids.

In the candid post, the mom of two posted a video compiled with multiple throwback snaps of her kids when they were babies.

It is pertinent to mention that Paris welcomed two kids with husband Carter Reum: Phoenix, 2, and daughter London, 19 months.

Paris reminisced over the day when they were younger and got emotional over the realization that they are growing up fast.

"How they think I see them..." text appeared on the first snap in which Paris and Carter and their kids.

The snap was followed by a clip when Phoenix and London were a bit older.

"How I'll always see them," Paris wrote another text over the montage.

"Phoenix and London are growing up so fast. A good reminder to cherish every moment #SlivingMom," the proud mom captioned the touching post.

The post came weeks after Paris told People about her summer plans with her family and how she is going to manage it with work.

"We're gonna go on a yacht with the kids for a few weeks in Europe and then London, Wimbledon, and just spending time with the kids in the summer and working as well," she said.