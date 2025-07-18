Nick Jonas says family grew 'stronger' after THIS painful chapter

Nick Jonas gets real about family bond after father's health scare

The Jonas Brothers have revealed the deep meaning behind their recent music.

In a recent chat, Nick Jonas talked about his recent partnership with Mastercard in support of the campaign, Stand Up to Cancer.

He revealed that the campaign holds a special place with his family as his father, Kevin Jonas Sr., was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017.

"[The] more emotionally challenging periods really test your endurance," Nick began to share how the campaign resonated with him and his brothers.

"But [our dad] was just such a champion and so brave through our whole process. It [was] with such thoughtfulness that I think it helped all of us a lot and provided us with the encouragement we needed when in fact we were just trying to support him," he noted

"Everyone has their own experience too in life's challenging moments and I'm so grateful that we have gotten to the other side of that and become closer as a family and stronger," The Disney alum added.

Acknowledging Nick, Joe noted that since Kevin Sr has undergone treatment, he has been in remission since 2018, "Which is wonderful," he mentioned.

"So cancer affects everyone in our life and so we're lucky to be a part of this campaign to make sure that we raise more awareness for people and bring joy to them in a different capacity," Joe added. noting that he and his brothers are doing so "with our music instead of just focusing on the negative all the time."

The Jonas Brothers' members, including Nick, Jo,e and Kevin, released the song and its video, I Can't Lose on July 15, which features their family and super fans, who were invited to share their stories about how cancer impacted their lives.