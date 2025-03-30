 
Barbie Ferreira reunites with 'Euphoria' cast at her Broadway debut

Barbie Ferreira makes her Broadway debut in 'Cult of Love'

Lifestyle News Desk
March 30, 2025

Barbie Ferreira reunites with Euphoria cast at her Broadway debut
Barbie Ferreira reunites with 'Euphoria' cast at her Broadway debut

Barbie Ferreira revealed that she received a surprising support from her former Euphoria costars when they showed up at her Broadway debut in Cult of Love.

Speaking with People Magazine, the actress shared that Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, and Lukas Gage attended her show.

Barbie said that was particularly touched by Sydney's visit, since the actress is busy filming The Housemaid in New Jersey.

The actress said, "I got a text that day, between the matinee and the evening [performance], from her asking 'Can I come? I wrapped early.'"

"She came, I had no idea, I wasn't expecting it, I thought she was going to be busy, but she came, she showed up and it was so wonderful," Barbie added.

Calling it a "little reunion", Barbie stated, "It was a great little reunion. I was very much in New York, in 'play' mode, so it was good to see familiar faces."

Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez on Euphoria, left the HBO series in 2022 after two seasons. Now, she is making waves on Broadway with her debut in Cult of Love.

