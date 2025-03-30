Christine Taylor reveals surprising connection between 'The Brady Bunch' & 'The Craft'

Christine Taylor has credited her role as Marcia Brady in The Brady Bunch movie for helping her land part in the 1996 horror film The Craft.

Speaking with People Magazine, Christine explained that although Marcia was not villian, she had a “little villainess” side that helped her play villain in The Craft.

She said, "I did The Craft fairly soon after I had done The Brady Bunch Movie, and Marcia, in a way, is her own little villainess."

"Though she's not overtly a villain in The Brady Bunch, I felt like there were little bits and pieces of her," Christine added.

Notably, Christine's famous "Marcia Brady hair" became part of The Craft's storyline.

"I really think Andy Fleming, our director, he had seen The Brady Bunch and there's something about how I played that role that made him think I would be a great Laura Lizzy," the actress noted. "At least Marcia has a heart and she comes full circle and loves her family, but Laura Lizzy really got what was coming to her."

Christine Taylor recalled filming an intense bullying scene with True, saying that director Andy Fleming "would push me a little" after every take.

"I really need you because what she's going to do to you later has to make sense,” she recalled him saying.