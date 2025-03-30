Rapper Young Scooter dies while fleeing from police

Young Scooter has died at the age of 39.

The Streetz Krazy artist was pronounced dead on Friday—the day of his birthday.

The body was brought to Grady Marcus Trauma Center from a location on the southeast side of the city.

Atlanta Police Department’s Lt. Andrew Smith said the rapper, whose real name is Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey, was on a foot chase from police and got injured in the process, TMZ reported.

Bailey is believed to have died from a leg injury caused while jumping over fences.

The musician was reportedly fleeing out the back of a house while they responded to a disturbance call.

Smith insisted that no shots were fired during the incident.

Bailey, who collaborated with rappers like Future and Gucci Mane in his lifetime, was previously also charged with drug trafficking back in 2008.