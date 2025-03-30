 
Comedian Paul Rodriguez arrested with a friend

Paul Rodriguez has appeared in over 40 films and been performing comedy for nearly 30 years

March 30, 2025

Paul Rodriguez is in hot waters over alleged possession of narcotics.

The comedian, 70, was taken into custody on Friday after officers stopped a car over vehicle code violations at around 7:30 p.m. California time.

"During the investigation, narcotics were located," the Burbank Police Department (BPD) confirmed to People Magazine after TMZ broke the news.

Rodriguez was later released with a citation to appear in court on April 25, the BPD said.

Rodriguez clarified this position to TMZ after his arrest, admitting the car belonged to him but he was asleep in the passenger seat when he and his friend were pulled over.

He alleged that a "Caucasian" officer was on a "power trip" and slapped him awake.

Rodriguez denied having any drugs on him and alleged the drugs retrieved were his friend's who was driving.

His car was impounded, and the BPD told TMZ the star's friend is being held for "outstanding warrants."

