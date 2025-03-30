Photo: Inside Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk's healthy co-parenting relationship

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reportedly share a healthy co-parenting relationship.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the Maestro hitmaker and the Russian model have been spending time together for their daughter Lea.

In addition to this, a source close to the former pair established that the duo has prioritized the emotional wellbeing of their daughter despite parting ways and wants to continue their tradition of vacationing together as a family.

For those unversed, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk officially called it quits in June 2019 after four years of dating.

“Bradley’s number one priority is Lea, and he feels it’s best for her to be able to still make those family vacation memories,” claimed a source.

The insider went on to addressed about Irina, “Luckily, he and Irina are both on the same page about it, they have a very chill and supportive coparenting vibe.”

“Everyone is so impressed by what they’ve managed to create, it’s not an easy feat,” the source noted.

Before signing off from the chat, they remarked, “But Bradley has put in the work to make sure things stay positive between them, he’s proud of their relationship and believes it’s the best for Lea.”