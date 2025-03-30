King Charles gives Prince William special powers amid health concerns

King Charles has apparently given his elder son Prince William special powers amid his health concerns, royal insiders have disclosed.

The Radar Online, citing royal insiders, has reported the Prince of Wales is eagerly awaiting the day he will be crowned Britain's next king after his father King Charles– as he is raring to strip Prince Harry and Meghan of their titles if they ever again publicly rip the royal family.

The report further says, "But the monarch is very concerned about his image and fears backlash from his subjects. That's why he'd never dare take away Harry's Sussex title – despite all the hurt he's caused."

The insider went on saying "cowardly" King Charles does not have the courage to pull the trigger himself, but the monarch has given Prince William his blessing to pursue that route after he has gone.

The insiders claimed, "When King Charles does pass away, it's a certainty that William will pull the trigger and strip her and Harry of their HRH status."

The fresh claims came after King Charles was forced to cancel his appointments after suffering "side effects" from his cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace said.