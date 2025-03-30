Joey King talks about ‘spontaneous' career decisions

Joey King just revealed that she follows her instincts while choosing films.

Talking to Grazia Magazine, she explained how she’s quick to react to the scripts received when she is looking for a new project.

“I love how spontaneous many of my decisions as an actor have been,” The Act actress said.

She continued, “At times, I’ve gotten very excited about a script and just jumped right in, even if I wouldn’t have necessarily though I’d want to do something like that.”

“Most importantly, I want characters to feel, to have real-life stakes and personalities,” The Kissing Booth star added.

Also talking about who she would love to work with, King confessed, “One day, I’d love to work with Greta Gerwig and Angela Bassett.”

“I’m lucky to live in a time where there are more opportunities for women than ever, and I’m really thankful to all the women who came before me in this industry, who laid down the groundwork and trail-blazed the path for us to have more opportunities, more say and more creative power,” she further stated.

The 25-year-old actress also talked about challenges that women face in the acting industry and is glad that things have drastically improved.

“I think there’s a certain pressure put on women, with things expected of them when they reach a certain age. I feel that pressure and I’m only in my 20s. I’ll surely feel it more as I get older,” she admitted.

Before concluding her stance, Joey King finished off her statement by saying, “I’m so glad many inspiring actresses and female directors are making art that addresses this problem.”