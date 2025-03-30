Linda Hogan reveals unexpected truth about Hulk despite their rocky past

Linda Hogan recently got candid and called Hulk Hogan a "good father" just days after making shocking accusations against him.

While giving an interview to TMZ, the 65-year-old TV personality revealed that her daughter, Brooke Hogan, stopped talking to her and Hulk for "bogus, selfish, childish reasons."

Linda said she feels sad that she won’t get to be a grandmother to Brooke’s twins, who were born in January, but she still wants them to be fully aware of their grandfather’s legacy.

The Hogan Knows Best alum claimed that while the 71-year-old retired professional wrestler was "a s**** husband sometimes," she believes he was "always a good father. [He] spent probably over $3 million on Brooke's career, with no questions asked.”

Linda, who was married to Hulk from 1983 to 2009, said he is a "fantastic" person overall, even though they had many problems.

"Our marriage didn’t work out, but what Brooke's doing to us is completely unprecedented, unexpected and unfair and not true. Hulk Hogan, my ex, has been really distraught and saddened by her distance, just as I and her brother Nick have as well,” the mother of two noted.

Linda stated that she does not think she will ever make up with her daughter Brooke.

For the unversed, Hulk and Linda’s 36-year-old daughter has confessed that she currently has “no contact” with either of her parents and “the decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life.”

"I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood. Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes it’s not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes,” Brooke wrote in a detailed Instagram post on March 26.



