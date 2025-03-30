Lizzo's deep seated weight related fear revealed

Lizzo has been flaunting a thinner physique lately, but the singer has a deep rooted fear related to weight

Lizzo’s dramatic weight loss has impressed fans, but the singer is afraid she’ll put the weight back on.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, used to weigh around 300 pounds and now weighs around 250 pounds.

A source told Radar Online: "She's slimmer, and even though she still has some rolls and cellulite, that's okay by her. She's feeling great.”

"The problem now is keeping it off and not sliding back into old bad habits like junk food and ice cream and slacking off on exercise," they continued.

The About Damn Time hitmaker is "terrified" of gaining weight again.

The insider shared: "She is feeling so good right now, she's got more energy and feels sexier, too. She can wear her dream clothes and all the briefest bikinis her money can buy."

"But she's yo-yo dieted a lot before, so it's hard not to stress over gaining the weight back," they explained.

Revealing the major problem for Lizzo in her weight loss journey, the mole said: "The biggest worry is her diet. If she starts eating all the crap again, she will end up as big as she was before or bigger."