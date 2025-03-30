Richard Chamberlain, star of 'The Thorn Birds Star and 'Dr. Kildare' passes away at 90

Richard Chamberlain, the beloved actor who stole hearts in Dr. Kildare and The Thorn Birds, has passed away at 90.

A long-time pal of the Blackbeard star, Martin Rabbett, who is working on behalf of his retired publicist, shared with PEOPLE that the Hollywood icon died on Saturday, March 29, at 11:15 p.m. in Waimanalo, Hawaii.

“Our beloved Richard is with the angels now,” Rabbett revealed.

“He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure,” he added.

Notably, following the announcement of Chamberlain's departure from life, Rabbett did not disclose his cause of death and there are no details about services yet. However, he asked people to donate in Chamberlain’s name to NPR or the Hawaii Humane Society instead of flowers.

For the unversed, the Last Wave star became famous in the 1960s for playing the lead role in the NBC medical show Dr. Kildare. Later, he starred in miniseries like Shōgun and The Thorn Birds.

It is pertinent to mention that Richard Chamberlain has worked in various shows and movies, including The Thorn Birds, Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold, King Solomon's Mines, The Count of Monte Cristo, and others.