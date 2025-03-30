Randall Park's startling admission about pandemic stress comes to light

Randall Park recently got candid and opened up about the dark side of social media, sharing his struggles before quitting it for good.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 51-year-old American actor and filmmaker revealed that he left social media for good after having a series of panic attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic in October 2020.

Calling to mind, Park said, “I was on social media for a while, and then during the pandemic, it was such a scary time. Also, there was an election going on during that time. It was just so much chaos and negativity just in the air, but also specifically online, a lot of confusion and vitriol.”

The WandaVision star went on to state that the pandemic made him "suddenly" start having panic attacks, saying, “I had never gotten panic attacks before, but I just kept getting them one after another after another. It was very concerning to me.”

However, after getting “the right help,” he decided to “just get off of social media because I felt like, ‘Oh, I don't think it's helping me, helping with my perspective on the world, and my just mental health.’”

Initially, Park thought he would leave social media for “a few months,” but he later felt the break was “so great” and decided to “stay off.”

Moving forward, The Residence alum admitted that the one thing he misses about social media “is just connecting with people from other chapters of my life. That was a really fun aspect of social media.”

“Whether seeing their lives on their feed and being kept up to date on their lives, or just random old friends DMing me from elementary school. That was one of the sacrifices I had to make to get off because I really did love that aspect of it,” he confessed.

However, Randall Park has no regrets regarding his decision, as “For the most part, it just wasn't for me.”