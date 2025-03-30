King Charles shares important message for muslims around the world

King Charles has shared a heartwarming message for Muslims around the world.

On Sunday, the royal family Instagram handle posted a special message of Eid Mubarak.

Alongside a photo with "Eid Mubarak" text written on it, the message in caption stated, "#EidMubarak to Muslims celebrating in the UK and around the world."

The heartfelt gesture from the monarch towards people celebrating the holy festival received praise.

Royal fans flooded the comments section with their appreciation. One user wrote, "Thank you ever so much. Wishing you peace, love and success."

"On Behalf of all British Muslims, Eid Mubarak king and queen," another added.

Notably, King Charles also wished Muslims "blessed" Ramadan previously.

Moreover, this heartfelt gesture comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla's visited Darjeeling Express, an Indian restaurant in London to participate in pre-ramadan practices in February.