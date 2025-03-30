 
Ty Burrell shares shocking secret about his 25-year marriage

The actor reveals the one rule that's kept his relationship strong for decades

Lifestyle News Desk
March 30, 2025

Ty Burrell, who is married to Holly, recently revealed a secret to his lasting relationship as the couple approaches their 25th anniversary.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 57-year-old American actor shared the one rule he and his wife follow to keep their marriage strong.

Burrell said, "This is probably connected to the really old axiom of 'Don't go to bed angry,' but we force ourselves to talk about stuff. Both of us make sure that if something's wrong, by the end of the night, we have at least had some discussion about it."

"Neither one of us are silent treatment people, and I think that's a real benefit. That can be really hard on a relationship when you don't talk about things,” the Black Hawk Down star stated.

Burrell, who will celebrate his 25th wedding anniversary with Holly later this summer, went on to admit that their approach has been helping him and Holly for over 20 years.

The Modern Family actor quipped, "I'm certainly not a relationship expert. I'm just basing this on my own life."

For the unversed, the couple first interacted with each other while they were both working at the Shakespeare Theatre in Washington, D.C., in the late 1990s.

It is pertinent to mention Ty Burrell and Holly tied the knot in August 2000 and embraced parenthood for the first time in 2010 when they adopted their daughter, Frances.

However, after two years, i.e., in 2012, the pair adopted their second daughter, Greta.

