Joshua Jackson shares Angela Bassett's remark that surprised him

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 31, 2025

Joshua Jackson’s dream of working with Angela Bassett has come true and the actor even shared a memorable moment with the icon.

Jackson, 46, and Bassett, 66, co-starred in ABC's Doctor Odyssey. Bassett’s 9-1-1 character Athena Grant joined the medical drama.

"She's marvelous in every way that a person and master can be marvelous. She is great, epitomized, and she is just classy and smart and funny and brassy and professional and just wonderful," the actor said, per People.

"It is great having a presence like that on set. It's a ton of fun working with somebody like that. I had a lovely time. She's just a joy to be around," he continued.

Jackson shared a special moment he had with the actress, saying, "She did tell me I had beautiful blue eyes, which made me blush."

"Stopped me in my tracks," he said, adding, "I was like, 'Okay, well, I can wrap it up now. That's everything I needed out of this career. I'm good.' "

Joshua Jackson said Angela Bassett has "been on my personal actor bucket list for many, many years."

