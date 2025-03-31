Princess Diana former lover talks about health battle

James Hewitt talks about his service to mankind with current contribution to Ukrainian war.



The former military officer and tank commander, famously known as Princess Diana’s lover, reveals how life has been lately with his work within the range of the Russian artillery.

Hewitt told The Sun: "I could quite clearly see what was good and what was evil, and rather than shout at the television, I thought I’d try to help.

“I’m too old to do anything military. I tried to find a way to help with humanitarian aid. The amount of aid and equipment we’ve taken is quite astounding.

"We’ve travelled thousands and thousands of miles, delivered tonnes of aid from water to medical equipment to children’s clothing.”

“It all came together,” Hewitt said.

Speaking about an unfortunate event at the premises, Hewitt added: “I had a stroke, a septic embolism. It was caused by bacteria. It got into my blood and also attacked my brain, and paralysed my left-hand side.”

“Thank goodness it’s not like that now by some kind of extraordinary miracle. It was very serious.

“At the same time, I had a faulty valve in my heart. They were contemplating surgery at some stage, but that was brought forward.

“I didn’t really know where I was. It was touch and go. I was aware of that, but I wasn’t really concerned for some obscure reason. I was just happily unaware (of the seriousness of the situation) most of the time,” he added.