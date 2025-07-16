Brandi Cyrus reveals why she doesn't want to have kids

Brandi Cyrus explains why she doesn't want to have kids

Brandi Cyrus has finally revealed why she does not want to have kids.

The 38-year-old actress opened up about motherhood on Tuesday during an appearance on the podcast, Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey, with her mother Tish Cyrus.

When host Harry expressed his desire to become a father, Brandi shared that she doesn't want to have children.

"When I came back from New Zealand, I was like, 'I should probably start acting like someone's husband,'" said the podcast's host. "I got rid of my Lamborghini and got a nice car — a family car. It's got screens in the back."

"I got screens in the back just in case. Well, I've got a godson, so I'm like, if he wants to come on a road trip, he can watch," continued Harry.

The Hannah Montana actress suggested Harry "take him to the coffee shop." Tish then added, "Well, then they could think he has a kid."

"Is that bad?" asked the Youtuber.

"I don't think that's bad," Brandi replied. "I was into dating someone with kids."

"Yeah. I don't want my own kids," she clarified. "I don't really like kids."