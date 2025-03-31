Ron Howard shares secret to his nearly 50-year marriage with Cheryl

Ron Howard, who will mark his 50th anniversary with wife Cheryl in June, gushed over his bond with his wife of 50 years.

In a recent chat with People, the 71-year-old director shared the secret to his long-lasting marriage.

“I think the whole key is learning how to problem solve, learning how to communicate and beginning to trust that you as a couple, you're good at solving this stuff,” he told the outlet.

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week director went on to say, “Sometimes you feel like you don't want to talk anymore, ‘Just don't. Please stop.’ And that's the wrong path. You're good at figuring these problems out, and you begin to trust that — and trust each other.”

The film producer further nited that luck also plays an important role in sucessful marrige.

“I think there's just a lot of luck in a marriage lasting a long time. I don't think it's something you can will into existence,” he explained.

“It's a good idea to obviously put yourself out there and be caring and loving and be considerate and all of those things, but you really have to grow together," Howard advised.

Along with having great chemistry with Cheryl, the Happy Days actor consider himself "supremely fortunate.”