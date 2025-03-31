Kelsey Parker pens touching note for late husband Tom

Kelsey Parker penned down a heartbreaking message for her late husband Tom on his 3rd death anniversary.

The TV personality took to her Instagram account to mark the anniversary of the singer's passing. poured her heart while remembering her late spouse.

For those unversed, after battling a brain tumor, Tom died in 2022 at the age of 33.

In the emotional post, Kelsey poured her heart while remembering her late spouse, saying she can feel Tom "every day."

"Three years without you," the Wanted star wrote, along with a picture of their wedding day.

She continued, "Energy can't be destroyed only transferred. I can feel you with us everyday!"

"We miss you so much baby. There's not a day that goes by that we don't miss you and don't talk about you," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kelsey and Tom tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed two kids together, Aurelia, five, and Bodhi, four.