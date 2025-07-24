Karma strikes Meghan Markle's foe?

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron have filed a defamation lawsuit in Delaware Superior Court against U.S. conservative podcaster Candace Owens, accusing her of spreading false claims that France’s first lady is biologically male.

In the complaint, the Macrons allege Owens has conducted a “campaign of global humiliation” filled with “outright lies,” aiming to boost the reach of her podcast and grow her “frenzied” fan base.

“This calculated disinformation is not satire, it is slander,” the complaint states, citing repeated remarks made on Owens’ show and social media platforms, which have been widely circulated and condemned in French media.

Candace Owens

Owens, a controversial political commentator and vocal supporter of far-right ideologies, has made headlines before for inflammatory remarks about public figures. She is also a staunch critic of Meghan Markle, frequently mocking the Duchess of Sussex on her show and accusing her of dishonesty and manipulation.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not commented publicly on the Macrons’ lawsuit, royal insiders suggest the couple may secretly welcome the legal pressure on one of their most relentless media detractors.

Legal experts say the case could test the limits of cross-border defamation laws, as a sitting world leader and his spouse pursue accountability abroad.