GlorRilla's lawyers speak out on her arrest

GlorRilla attorneys slam police for her arrest

GlorRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, is a rapper from Memphis who is out on bail of $22,260 after being locked up in jail for felony drug charges on July 22.



Her legal team has spoken out against the law enforcement authorities after she surrendered herself to the police that was at her home in Forsyth County, Georgia, on Saturday, responding to a call of a burglary.

The Typa rapstar was not at her house at the time, and someone, who was present at her residence but not named yet, shot at three suspects who broke in. However, they nicked out unhurt, investigators believed.

The attorney of the Yeah Glo! rapper maintained that her family was staying at the home as she was performing at the WNBA All-Star game in Indianapolis.



But the matter took a surprising turn after the cops said they smelled what they believed to be marijuana.

“Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect… Instead of focusing on the violent home invasion, police targeted her for a small amount of marijuana," the 25-year-old rapper's lawyers stated after the authorities at the scene secured a search warrent and discovered more than an ounce of marijuana and a unknown controlled substance from GlorRilla bedroom's closet.

In response, Sheriff Ron Freeman told FOX 5, “The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice. At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.”

It is not the first time GlorRilla has faced time in prison. In 2024, she was arrested on a DUI charge and was briefly held at Gwinnett County Jail.