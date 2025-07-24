When will Michael Jackson's biopic be released?

Universal, Lionsgate reveal 'Michael' release date

Michael, the upcoming biopic of Michael Jackson, starring Jaafar Jackson, his nephew, is set for a new release date on April 24, 2026.



According to reports, Lionsgate will handle the domestic distribution of the Antoine Fuqua-helmed film. For overseas markets, Universal will handle distribution, except in Japan, where Kino Films will serve as the distributor.

It is also noted that Michael is set to kick off the theatrical period of summer box office, which usually opens from May, after its original release in October was moved because of what Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer shared during the last earnings call in May, that the initial cut of the film was a 3.5-hour and the need of multiple reshoots.

The film also starred Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson.

The logline reads, “‘Michael’ explores the global superstar’s journey to become known to the world as the King of Pop, presenting an intimate look at the life and enduring legacy of one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known."