Jennifer Lopez rings in 56th birthday with mesmerizing moves sans Ben Affleck

Photo: Jennifer Lopez celebrates first birthday after Ben Affleck divorce in style

Jennifer Lopez recently marked her 56th birthday and celebrated it in true J.Lo fashion, with a bold, glamorous, and completely unforgettable event.

Taking to Instagram, the pop icon shared glimpses of an over-the-top celebration in Turkey, where the energy was high, by reposting stories of her pals present at the birthday bash.

The birthday girl was presented with a towering three-tier cake, lit up with sparklers as bottle girls raised their flutes in the air like a toast to resilience and reinvention.

Photo: Jennifer Lopez having the time of her life in 56th birthday celebration

For those unversed, the On The Floor hitmaker was born on July 24, 1969.

This particular milestone carries added weight as it is her first birthday since finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The couple, who rekindled their early-2000s romance and tied the knot in July 2022, officially ended their marriage in January 2025.

Clad in a shimmery backless silver gown, Jennifer Lopez took center stage and dropped it low to her new single Birthday which she released in celebration of the big day.

At one point, with a drink in one hand and a crowd cheering her on, the Dinero singer was seen singing her latest track along while sensually twerking beside her cake.